Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
FLR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.87.
Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.
