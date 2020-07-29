Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

FLR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 74.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 719,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 306,645 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 237,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 225,623 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 289.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 260,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 193,535 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

