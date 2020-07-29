Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FFC opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

