Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

PFD stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.