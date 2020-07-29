Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

