Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of FBC opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.72.

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

