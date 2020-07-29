Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Five9 by 400.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

FIVN opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.50 and a beta of 0.74. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

