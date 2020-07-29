First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.81 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $4.81, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

