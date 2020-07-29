First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Decreased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

NYSE FRC opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

