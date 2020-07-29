First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $36.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

