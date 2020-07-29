First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.