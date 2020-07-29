FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the bank on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. FFD Financial has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Separately, ValuEngine cut FFD Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

