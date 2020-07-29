FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Retirement Network boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other FedEx news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

