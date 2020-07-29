Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

