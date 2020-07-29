Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.90. The company has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

