Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

