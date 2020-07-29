Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after buying an additional 142,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.3% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.