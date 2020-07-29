Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

