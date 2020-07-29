Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.40.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

