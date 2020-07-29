E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

ETFC opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

