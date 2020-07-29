E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $107,095,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,257,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,165,000 after purchasing an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETFC opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.27. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

