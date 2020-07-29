Equinor ASA to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 520.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.2%.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.