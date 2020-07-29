EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $4,252,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $624,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,799 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

