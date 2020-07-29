Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 10th

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Energizer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

