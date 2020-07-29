Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.40

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 692240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$2.45 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $861.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.11 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

