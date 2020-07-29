Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given Buy Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.41.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6021 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,793,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

