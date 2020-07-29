ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ELEKTA AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

