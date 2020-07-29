ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ELEKTA AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

