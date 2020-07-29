Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, 105,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 144,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

