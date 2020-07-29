Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s share price traded down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, 105,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 144,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.