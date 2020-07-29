EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.20

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OTRK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 8378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.