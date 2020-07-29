Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $197.84.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.53.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $193.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

