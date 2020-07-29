Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 118,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $193.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

