eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.32.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $14,083,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,081 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,325 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

