Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Cut by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

