Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

