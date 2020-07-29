Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.