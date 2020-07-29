Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,048 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 22.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,113,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 202,012 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 121.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

