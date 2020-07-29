Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,378 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.64 and its 200 day moving average is $186.80. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra cut their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

