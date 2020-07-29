Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,894 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 310,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $69.50 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

SE stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.38. Sea Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $129.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.94 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.