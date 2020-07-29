Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 23,253 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 46.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,253 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

