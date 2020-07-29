Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 272.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 489,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CDK Global by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 76.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $79,895,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

