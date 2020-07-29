Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,998 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

PXD stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

