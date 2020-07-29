Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 58.com by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,908,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,120,000 after acquiring an additional 661,827 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in 58.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,819,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,718,000 after purchasing an additional 281,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 58.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,084,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,273,000 after purchasing an additional 386,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 58.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,289,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. 58.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 61.33%. The business had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WUBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

