Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,713 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 12,320 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $564,625.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,498.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $956,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,826 shares of company stock worth $6,594,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

