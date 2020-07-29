Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 208.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.68. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

