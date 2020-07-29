Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.69 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,932 shares of company stock worth $12,507,250. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

