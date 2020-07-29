Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,659 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 54,581 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,716 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Northland Securities began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE HAL opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

