Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 361.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $5,705,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

