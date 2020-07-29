Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,755 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 330.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,532,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

