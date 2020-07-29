Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

