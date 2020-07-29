Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,104 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,328,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after acquiring an additional 287,042 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,725 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

