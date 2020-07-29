Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 17,387 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

